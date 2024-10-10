Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 212,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 23,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.94.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $417.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $324.39 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.