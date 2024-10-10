Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

Shares of MAA opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

