MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

