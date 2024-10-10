Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,033,767 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.14% of Bit Digital worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTBT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Bit Digital by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 940,161 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 165,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 518,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 141,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

