Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,361,710 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.17% of Chegg worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chegg alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 284.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,130,998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $2,599,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHGG

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.