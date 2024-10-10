Millennium Management LLC Buys 237,736 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 590.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

