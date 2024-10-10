Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353,530 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ladder Capital worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

