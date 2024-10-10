Millennium Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Outset Medical worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several research firms recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.52% and a negative net margin of 136.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

