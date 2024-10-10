Millennium Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BRF worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BRF by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 2,056,054 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in BRF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 216,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRFS opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

