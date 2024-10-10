Millennium Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Humacyte worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUMA opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at $28,896,373.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,076,004.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

