Millennium Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ExlService worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $19,417,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ExlService by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

