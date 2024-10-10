Millennium Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of Centerra Gold worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.