Millennium Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,324 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

