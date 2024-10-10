Millennium Management LLC Invests $8.07 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,048,000.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEM. Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.