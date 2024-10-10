Millennium Management LLC Invests $8.07 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,048,000.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TEM. Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.