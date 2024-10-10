Millennium Management LLC Invests $8.07 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,048,000.
Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on TEM. Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
