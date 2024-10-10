Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,685 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Amer Sports worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,778,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,420 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $7,301,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $5,705,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

