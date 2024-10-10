Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,070 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 28.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $46.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

