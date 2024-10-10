Millennium Management LLC Sells 470,630 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of VTEX worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VTEX by 1,856.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 235,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 153.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 553,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,568 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 315,507 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE VTEX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.39. VTEX has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

