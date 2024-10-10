Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $567.21 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $567.21 million and $18.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00256794 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,945,952 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,622,728 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,908,514.8400393 with 1,167,475,916.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49078953 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $16,925,755.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

