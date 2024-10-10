MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.45. 715,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,815,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

MNSO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 898,373 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

