Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,565 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 19.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in DoorDash by 36.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $1,309,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,709,563. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.