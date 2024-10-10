Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,950 iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

