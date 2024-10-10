Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $501.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.98 and its 200 day moving average is $553.73. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

