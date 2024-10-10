Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

