Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $1,553,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

