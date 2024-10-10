Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Genelux worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Genelux by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genelux by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genelux by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNLX. Roth Mkm began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,951.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 331,062 shares of company stock valued at $736,831 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.54.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

