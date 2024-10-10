Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 134 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,246.07.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,047.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,989.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,735.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

