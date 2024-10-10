Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,161 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,891,000.

FIW opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

