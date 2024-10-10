Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.