Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

