Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $205.55 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.