Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
