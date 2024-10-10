Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 138,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 77,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Public Storage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $347.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average of $301.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

