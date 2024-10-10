Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 135,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 445,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 373,009 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.64.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $135.02 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

