Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

