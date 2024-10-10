Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

