Mizuho Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $360.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $308.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

APD opened at $314.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $318.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.30.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

