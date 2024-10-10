Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.81). 26,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 215,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £159.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.98.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.