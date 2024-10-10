MOBOX Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 1% against the dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $50.31 million and $8.69 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,660,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,851,002 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

