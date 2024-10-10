Modus Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.66. 18,177 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

