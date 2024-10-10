Modus Advisors LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $49.49. 1,380,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,887. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

