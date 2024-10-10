Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 952.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 76,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 274,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.59.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.26. 1,428,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

