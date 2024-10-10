Modus Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

SNPS stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $533.97. 244,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,861. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.91 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

