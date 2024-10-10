Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.03. 4,875,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,827,455. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

