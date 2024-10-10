Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMEE. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,144,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,218,000. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the period.

JMEE traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

