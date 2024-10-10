Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

AMGN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $322.08. 380,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,920. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

