Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 706,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.10. The company had a trading volume of 653,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,515. The company has a market capitalization of $426.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

