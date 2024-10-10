Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.46. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 17,295 shares trading hands.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 260.50% and a negative net margin of 61.35%.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

