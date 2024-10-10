Moller Wealth Partners Acquires 508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 2.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 45,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

