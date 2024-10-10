Moller Wealth Partners Buys 535 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.94. 55,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,719. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

