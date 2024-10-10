Moller Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 263,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 424,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 481,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 372,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,073. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

